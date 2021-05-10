CUE Protocol Price Tops $122.18 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $930,616.77 and $23,542.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $122.18 or 0.00211946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00068486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 105.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00248919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.53 or 0.01190967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003651 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.08 or 0.00754752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,571.48 or 0.99872516 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

