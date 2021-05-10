BITTUP Reaches Market Cap of $719,920.42 (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. BITTUP has a total market cap of $719,920.42 and approximately $57.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITTUP has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One BITTUP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00086714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.65 or 0.00811267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00107042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,323.08 or 0.09234252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00050204 BTC.

BITTUP Profile

BITTUP (BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BITTUP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTUP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTUP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

