Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target at $75.14

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,725,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after buying an additional 715,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,681,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

