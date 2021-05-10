Analysts Set Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Price Target at $12.00

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HIMX. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $12.32. 28,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,670. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 142.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,255,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 405,134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 338,882 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 52,064 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 964.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 134,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

