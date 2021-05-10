MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,382 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 125.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

