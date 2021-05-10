The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $73.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

