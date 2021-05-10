Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,400,000 after buying an additional 173,483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after purchasing an additional 76,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after buying an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Dover by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

NYSE DOV opened at $152.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $153.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

