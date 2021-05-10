Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

