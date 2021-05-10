DDD Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,688 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

NYSE VMW opened at $163.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.