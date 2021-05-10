Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

Shares of RJF opened at $136.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average is $105.99. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Insiders have sold 236,543 shares of company stock valued at $26,524,083 over the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.