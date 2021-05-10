FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $184.84 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

