Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 28.1% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 51.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Biogen by 41.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 87,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $274.04 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.78.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.