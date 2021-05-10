Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Boosted by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 806,717 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $97.41 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $97.61. The firm has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

