Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 5.3% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $332.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

