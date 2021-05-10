Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $158.98 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $159.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.