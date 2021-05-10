Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.84 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Moog from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MOG/A traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.99. 63,030 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

