Washburn Capital Management Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $170.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.69 and a 200-day moving average of $165.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

