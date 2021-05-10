Washburn Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 21,687 iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,000. iShares Transportation Average ETF accounts for 3.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

IYT stock opened at $278.69 on Monday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.87.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

