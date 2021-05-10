IHT Real Estate Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $84,723.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $84,723.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00087092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00065772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00107435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.53 or 0.00809696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.26 or 0.09345491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00050594 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

