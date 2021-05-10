The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to “Neutral”

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $113.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

NYSE:GPC opened at $133.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

