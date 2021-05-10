Howdoo One Day Trading Volume Hits $459,910.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 59.9% against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $17.93 million and approximately $459,910.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00087104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00065722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.42 or 0.00811836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00107223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.42 or 0.09376131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00050309 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,327,301 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

