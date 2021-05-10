Hendershot Investments Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

