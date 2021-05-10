Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 4,720 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $196.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.77. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

