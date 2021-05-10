Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $121.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

