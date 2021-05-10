Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional grew its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $86.79 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

