Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,217 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $103.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

