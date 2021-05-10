Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $232,000 in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at $2,188,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MicroVision by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MicroVision by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,380,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

MicroVision stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.18 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

