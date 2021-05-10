Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,826 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 3.3% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

