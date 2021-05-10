Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Takes $902,000 Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 72,007 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,953,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $48.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

