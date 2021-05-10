iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGZ stock opened at $118.29 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $122.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.99.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

