Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,302 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

