Smith Salley & Associates Takes $6.28 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 207,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,000. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Vontier as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,742.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 733.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $34.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.