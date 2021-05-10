JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $16.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.7% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,684,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,677,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,499,000 after purchasing an additional 165,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 911.1% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,404,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.14 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62.

