Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $291.53 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $294.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.94. The company has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

