Oxler Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $251.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

