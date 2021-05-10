Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,199,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,195,000 after acquiring an additional 297,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $119.87 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $101.27 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.62. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.