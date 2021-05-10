Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases 661 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 254.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $33,959,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $1,108.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $685.00 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,149.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,142.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,386.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

