Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $229.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $229.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.38. The firm has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

