Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 805.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,916,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $140.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

