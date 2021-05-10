Oxler Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,845 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 1.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $24.18 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

