Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 427 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.42. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.63.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

