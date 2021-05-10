TD Securities Downgrades Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) to Hold

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RSGUF. Desjardins raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Rogers Sugar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $4.68.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.