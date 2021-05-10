MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target increased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

MasTec stock opened at $111.76 on Monday. MasTec has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Insiders have sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

