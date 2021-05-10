Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.950-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.95-9.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.00.

NYSE:APD opened at $284.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $219.52 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

