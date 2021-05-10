-$0.34 EPS Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02.

EQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jonestrading started coverage on Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equillium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $175.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

