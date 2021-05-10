Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.64). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $34.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. On average, analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSMT opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $182.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

