Capstone Companies (CAPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative net margin of 108.44% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%.

Shares of Capstone Companies stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Capstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

