Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.50. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of FDUS opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $432.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

