Anoncoin (ANC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $431,263.98

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $431,263.98 and $523.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

