Micromines (MICRO) Market Cap Reaches $403,785.48

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Micromines has a market capitalization of $403,785.48 and approximately $62.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00068641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 140.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00248737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $685.37 or 0.01185991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003640 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.42 or 0.00748266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,593.19 or 0.99660974 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Micromines Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars.

